Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.91. 11,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,001. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 531.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 40,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 599,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,068,000 after purchasing an additional 68,819 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

