DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $54.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -195.00. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $64,571,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $61,388,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,624,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.