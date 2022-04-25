Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.63.

Several research firms have commented on DIN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,840 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $11,548,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.94. 533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,349. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.96. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

