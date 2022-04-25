Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of CWXZF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.