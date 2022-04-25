Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $468.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.56. 7,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $376.81 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

