Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.06 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.73.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $378.83 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $376.81 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

