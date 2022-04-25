Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dorman Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.55 EPS.

Shares of DORM traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.45. 1,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,473. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 111,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

