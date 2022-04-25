Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dorman Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.55 EPS.
Shares of DORM traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.45. 1,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,473. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorman Products (DORM)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.