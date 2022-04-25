Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM opened at $93.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.27. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.