Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.550 EPS.

Shares of DORM opened at $93.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after buying an additional 111,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

