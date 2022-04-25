Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.550 EPS.

Dorman Products stock opened at $93.93 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 56.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

