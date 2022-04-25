Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.55 EPS.

Dorman Products stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,473. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

