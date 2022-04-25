dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOTD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered dotdigital Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 88 ($1.14) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 205 ($2.67) to GBX 170 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of DOTD opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Friday. dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.84). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.13. The stock has a market cap of £256.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

In related news, insider Boris Huard acquired 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,412.25 ($10,944.90).

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

