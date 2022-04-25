Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.250-$2.150 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $47.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $40,291.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.