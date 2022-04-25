DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will report sales of $316.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.70 million. DouYu International reported sales of $328.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $49,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOYU opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $545.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

