DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Critical Review

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -5.52% -7.65% -5.88% Yalla Group 30.24% 27.41% 24.54%

19.6% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Yalla Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.36 -$79.23 million ($0.24) -6.69 Yalla Group $273.14 million 2.10 $82.59 million $0.46 8.67

Yalla Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DouYu International and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25 Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

DouYu International currently has a consensus target price of $2.48, indicating a potential upside of 54.21%. Yalla Group has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 526.57%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than DouYu International.

Summary

Yalla Group beats DouYu International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

