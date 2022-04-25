Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.83 ($6.61).

A number of research firms recently commented on DS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.64) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.