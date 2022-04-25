DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DTE. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.70. 889,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average is $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.