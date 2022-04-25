Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.70.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DCT stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. 8,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,245. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.00, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.43.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
