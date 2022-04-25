Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.