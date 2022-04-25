DZS (DZSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect DZS to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. DZS has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $98.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect DZS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DZS stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.25. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DZSI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DZS by 857.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 43,068 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DZS during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DZS during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

