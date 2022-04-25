e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.80. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,539. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

