E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.76) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.87) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.39 ($13.33).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €10.15 ($10.91). 7,366,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.26. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.61).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.