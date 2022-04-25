Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.38.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

