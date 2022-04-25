East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.27. 14,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,991,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 945,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

