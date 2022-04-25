Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.31.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.97. 8,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.03. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

