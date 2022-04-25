Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE:EIX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.42. 28,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,761 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edison International by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edison International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after buying an additional 691,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Edison International by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.