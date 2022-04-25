EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have commented on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of EDPFY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.39. 19,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

