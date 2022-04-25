EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.
A number of research firms have commented on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of EDPFY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.39. 19,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal (Get Rating)
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (EDPFY)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.