Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Elastic stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $115.80. Elastic has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,320,000 after purchasing an additional 162,773 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Elastic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

