Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,350.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EENEF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($16.91) to GBX 1,350 ($17.56) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.