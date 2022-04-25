Eli Lilly and (LLY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $234.00 to $264.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $364.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $315.00.

3/10/2022 – Eli Lilly and is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

LLY traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.30. 56,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,686. The stock has a market cap of $267.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

