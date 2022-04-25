Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,995. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.86.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

