Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EARN opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

