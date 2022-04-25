Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.23.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

