Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) has been given a €8.00 ($8.60) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.30 ($8.92) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €9.60 ($10.32) target price on Enel in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($9.89) target price on Enel in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.53) target price on Enel in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.47) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.01).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

