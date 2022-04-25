Enerflex Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$321.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.68 million.
TSE EFX opened at C$8.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.33. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$779.31 million and a PE ratio of -41.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.48%.
Enerflex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.
Read More
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.