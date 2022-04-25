Enerflex Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$321.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.68 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

TSE EFX opened at C$8.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.33. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$779.31 million and a PE ratio of -41.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

