Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

Several analysts have commented on ENR shares. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.18. 2,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,661. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. Energizer has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 36.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.