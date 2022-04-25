Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

ET stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,982,732. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.