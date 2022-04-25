Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) received a €14.00 ($15.05) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.75) price objective on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.97) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.23 ($17.45).

Shares of EPA:ENGI traded down €0.09 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting €12.08 ($12.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,328,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($13.08) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($16.30). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.72.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

