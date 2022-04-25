Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Engie from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.00 ($18.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ENGIY opened at $13.05 on Monday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

