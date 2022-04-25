Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Enovis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enovis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 196,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.37% of Enovis at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enovis (Get Rating)
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
