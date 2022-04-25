EnPro Industries (NPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. EnPro Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.700-$7.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.70 to $7.25 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EnPro Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

NPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

