EnPro Industries (NPO) to Release Earnings on Monday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. EnPro Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.700-$7.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.70 to $7.25 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EnPro Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

