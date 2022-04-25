Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Entegris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,887. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average is $132.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 52 week low of $101.16 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.