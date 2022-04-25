Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.24. 881,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,286. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,319 shares of company stock worth $25,360,986. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

