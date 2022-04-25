Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

