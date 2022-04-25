Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOFGet Rating) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Entra ASA from 235.00 to 215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:ENTOF opened at $22.10 on Monday. Entra ASA has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

