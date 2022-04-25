EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $147.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $116.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $127.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.