EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $147.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $112.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $127.94.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.