EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $170.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.40% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $116.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.