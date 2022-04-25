EQTEC (LON:EQT) Price Target Increased to GBX 2 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

EQTEC (LON:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1.80 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 140.67% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON EQT opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.10. EQTEC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.04 ($0.03).
EQTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)
