EQTEC (LON:EQT) Price Target Increased to GBX 2 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

EQTEC (LON:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1.80 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 140.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON EQT opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.10. EQTEC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.04 ($0.03).

Get EQTEC alerts:

EQTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.